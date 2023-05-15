The mother of a La Vista boy who went missing from his elementary school in 2021 has filed a civil lawsuit alleging that the Papillion La Vista Community School District was negligent in supervising her son.
Around noon on May 17, 2021, 11-year-old Ryan Larsen walked out the front doors of La Vista West Elementary School. Ryan was on an individualized education plan and had a previous history of running away from school. Despite an extensive search and investigation, he hasn't been found.
The lawsuit filed in federal court Friday by Ryan's mother, Tammi Larsen, alleges that the Papillion La Vista Community School District was negligent in supervising Ryan and violated multiple federal laws meant to protect students with disabilities.
According to the lawsuit, Ryan began attending La Vista West Elementary as a kindergartener in 2014. He had already been diagnosed with a seizure disorder prior to starting school, and in the coming years, he would receive additional diagnoses of autism spectrum disorder and Tourette's syndrome.
The lawsuit describes Ryan's learning, social and communication skills as "substantially delayed," and he struggled to communicate his needs to adults. As a result, he was placed on an individualized education plan, or IEP, which was regularly updated by his teachers and special education professionals.
Ryan's IEP included information about his tendency to run away from school. According to the lawsuit, "the (district) knew that Ryan needed to be supervised at all times" because of his documented history of running away from the building.
In the two weeks before his disappearance, Ryan ran away from school twice. Despite this, according to the complaint, he was left alone and unsupervised in a classroom at the elementary school on the day of his disappearance.
Tammi Larsen said she was told by the district that Ryan had been struggling with a math problem and was frustrated to the point that he needed to be alone to settle down. In accordance with his IEP, Ryan was sent to a room to be by himself under the supervision of an adult.
An adult was initially in the room with Ryan but left at some point. A replacement was scheduled to take over, but that person was late. Sometime before 12:05 p.m., Ryan left the classroom and walked out the school's front doors in the middle of the day.
La Vista police later said that the school secretary saw Ryan leave and called out to him, but Ryan continued walking. The lawsuit alleges that no attempts were made to prevent him from leaving or to immediately find and return him to school after his absence was discovered.
The complaint states that at least one staff member "watched (Ryan) walk out of the building without attempting to stop or retrieve him."
Despite extensive searches involving divers, dogs, helicopter searches and hundreds of volunteers, Ryan has never been found. Tammi Larsen filed a petition to have Ryan declared legally dead earlier this year, but the request was denied by a Sarpy County judge.
Now, Tammi Larsen is seeking compensation for the emotional trauma she and her lawyers claim was caused by the negligence of the school district and staff.
In addition to claims of negligent supervision and negligent infliction of emotional distress, the lawsuit also alleges violations of the 14th amendment and of three federal laws intended to protect students with disabilities. The lawsuit claims that, by failing to accommodate Ryan's need for constant supervision, the school district and staff violated the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Tammi Larsen is seeking monetary damages for the "severe emotional distress" caused by Ryan's disappearance, as well as attorney fees and court costs. The amount is undisclosed in the filing.
The school district will submit a response to the complaint in the coming weeks.
Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman ruled that the evidence presented by Ryan Larsen's mother was insufficient to prove the death of the La Vista boy who disappeared at age 11 in 2021.