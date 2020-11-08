Mother of Omaha's latest slaying victim wants justice for her son

Kyra Miller, who lives in Lincoln, said her son was in Omaha to go to a birthday party for a friend's sister. Miller spoke through tears, saying that she's is "trying to piece together" what caused her son's death.

"I know that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said. "He was always just a calming force to people. He was very deep and a very smart young man who thought a lot about life."

Nebraska court records show Miller's only contact with law enforcement was a speeding ticket in 2018. Police have not announced any arrests or said what led up to the shooting.

Kyra Miller said she and Gabriel's father, Henry Rollie of Lincoln, are not together. Gabriel grew up as the eldest son of an extended family of six boys and three girls, all of Lincoln.

In addition to his parents, Gabriel is survived by his siblings: Rayshana Miller, 23, Kaleb Miller, 18, Xavier Gary, 16, Dionte' Rollie, 18, Malachi Rollie, 16, Keshaun Rollie, 13, Tierra Rollie, 12 and Tiana Rollie, 8.

"Gabe was always the family's protector, looking out for everyone else," his mother said. "He was such a good listener that a lot of people came to talk to him. He might listen and then tell you you're crazy, but he would listen."