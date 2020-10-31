Motorcyclist dies after being struck by van near 168th and Ames

A motorcyclist was struck by a van and killed at 168th and Ames Streets at 1:13 p.m. on Saturday according to the Omaha Police Department.

The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Christopher Taylor, was crashed into by a Dodge caravan driven by 69-year-old Bradford Barentson, who was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Barentson was northbound on 168th when he attempted a U-turn and struck Taylor's motorcycle. Barentson also struck a second motorcyclist, Kyle Schnoor, who laid down his bike to avoid a larger crash.

An off-duty Omaha police officer approached the scene and provided CPR until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced Taylor dead.

Neither alcohol nor excessive speed are believed to have been a factor.

