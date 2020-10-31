Motorcyclist dies after collision in northwest Omaha, police say

A motorcyclist died Saturday after a crash with another vehicle near 168th Street and Ames Avenue, Omaha police said.

The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Christopher Taylor, was traveling north on North 168th Street about 1 p.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Caravan that was making a U-turn in front of him, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, Bradford Barentson, 69, was ticketed on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

An off-duty Omaha police officer approached the scene and provided CPR until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced Taylor dead.

Neither alcohol nor excessive speed are believed to have been a factor, police said.

