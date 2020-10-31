 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies after collision in northwest Omaha, police say
0 comments

Motorcyclist dies after collision in northwest Omaha, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist died Saturday after a crash with another vehicle near 168th Street and Ames Avenue, Omaha police said.

The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Christopher Taylor, was traveling north on North 168th Street about 1 p.m. when he was struck by a Dodge Caravan that was making a U-turn in front of him, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, Bradford Barentson, 69, was ticketed on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

An off-duty Omaha police officer approached the scene and provided CPR until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced Taylor dead. 

Neither alcohol nor excessive speed are believed to have been a factor, police said.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert