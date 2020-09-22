Motorcyclist dies after Monday afternoon collision at 132nd and Harrison

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old motorcyclist died hours after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at 132nd and Harrison Streets Monday afternoon.

Nicholas Scarpino, of Omaha, died at 10 p.m. Monday, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

About 4:30 p.m., the motorcycle Scarpino was riding collided with a Mazda 3 driven by 74-year-old Susan Barrett at 132nd and Harrison.

Barrett was westbound on Harrison and was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto soutbound 132nd Street. Barrett's car collided with Scarpino's motorcycle, which was eastbound on Harrison, the Sheriff's Office said.

Scarpino was taken in critical condition to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died. Barrett sustained minor injuries.

The crash still is under investigation.

