Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash

A motorcyclist was killed early Friday in a crash in Sarpy County.
The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck, took place shortly before 7 a.m. just west of 36th Street on Platteview Road, said Sarpy County Sheriff's Lt. Jacob Betsworth.
A Ford F-350 driven by Jarrod Morrow of Bellevue was headed west on Platteview Road when the vehicle collided with an eastbound motorcycle driven by Allen Patton of Omaha.
Patton, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene. Morrow, 37, was not injured.
The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
