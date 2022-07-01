 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple firearms stolen from Omaha gun store; $5,000 reward offered for information

Fifteen firearms were stolen from an Omaha gun store early Thursday, and federal officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft.  

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that Frontier Justice, a shooting range and federally licensed firearms dealer located near 84th Street and West Center Road, was burglarized by five people before 5:40 a.m. According to Omaha police and the ATF, the group broke a window on the east side of the building to gain entry and drove off in a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck. 

The Omaha Police Department and the agents from ATF's Omaha field office are investigating the incident. The ATF is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to identification and arrest of the thieves. 

People with information may contact the ATF by phone at 1-800-283-4867, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, online at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips or by texting ATFKC to 63975.

