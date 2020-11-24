Music was 'his passion': 22-year-old was one of two killed in Bellevue shooting

Angela Pastrana described her son, Nathan, as humble, very kind, “literally like one of those kids that would never hurt a fly.”

“He cared so much for people,” Pastrana said. “He did things because they were right. He did things because it filled him; he never expected anything in return.”

Nathan Pastrana was born in the Rio Grande Valley town of San Benito, Texas. His family lived in Bellevue for a while a few years ago while his mother was married to a man in the Air Force, before returning to Texas. Growing up, Nathan Pastrana gobbled up books, going through the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Harry Potter series along with other fiction, then moving on to nonfiction books as he grew older.

“He loved to read,” Angela Pastrana said. “He was very smart, although at times, he would make himself seem not so smart, just because of the way our society is.”

Nathan Pastrana kept in touch with his friends in Bellevue, and after graduating from high school decided to move to Nebraska.

“Literally you blink your eyes and you miss it, that’s how small our town is, and there isn’t a lot to do there,” Angela Pastrana said. “That was his thinking of leaving the valley and pursuing his dream of writing music.”