Naval officer who worked at StratCom charged with leaking secrets to Russian contact

“Today we are standing inside a facility that ties our legacy from the days of Strategic Air Command into the future of StratCom,” said Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist, the senior civilian Pentagon official at the ceremony. “The LeMay command-and-control facility represents a $1.3 billion investment in the future of your mission. ... It is also a show of commitment to the Offutt community, which remains the home of this mission, now and into the future.”