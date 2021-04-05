Nebraska death row inmate Arthur Lee Gales has died at age 55

Arthur Lee Gales, who was sentenced to death after he was convicted of killing two children in 2000, has died, state officials said Monday.

Gales, 55, was convicted of the rape and murder of 13-year-old Latara Chandler and of drowning her 7-year-old brother, Tramar, in Omaha in November 2000. He also was convicted of attempted second-degree murder for the severe beating of the children's mother, Judy Chandler.

Officials said Gales died early Saturday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. The cause of death has yet to be determined, officials said, but Gales was undergoing treatment for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death.