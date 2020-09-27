Nebraska Democrats say Don Kleine 'perpetuated white supremacy,' angering veteran prosecutor

Kleine said last week that in asserting self-defense, Gardner’s attorneys would have tried to establish Scurlock’s propensity for violence. Kleine questioned whether Franklin presented evidence that Scurlock had been “terrorizing” others that night.

“The NDP resolution — in part — addresses the need to promote racial equity and anti-racist practices,” Kleine said in a written statement Sunday. “This is something that I not only support and believe in, but it is something practiced every single day in my job as Douglas County Attorney. I have personally handled hundreds of cases over the years on behalf of all races and have instituted employment practices that promote a diverse office of attorneys and staff — creating one of the most diverse public offices in this county.

“This resolution is a personal attack on me and the oath I took to uphold the Constitution and make decisions based on the law and the evidence and not on emotion and public pressure. Furthermore, I was not even notified of the resolution nor afforded the opportunity to respond on my own behalf.