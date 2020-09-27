Nebraska Democrats say Kleine 'perpetuated white supremacy'; angering veteran prosecutor

Gardner died by suicide Sept. 20 in Hillsboro, Oregon, the day his attorney said he was expected to turn himself in.

Kleine said last week that in asserting self-defense, Gardner’s attorneys would have tried to establish Scurlock’s propensity for violence. Kleine questioned whether Franklin presented evidence that Scurlock had been “terrorizing” others that night.

"The NDP resolution — in part — addresses the need to promote racial equity and anti-racist practices," Kleine said in a written statement Sunday. "This is something that I not only support and believe in, but it is something practiced every single day in my job as Douglas County Attorney. I have personally handled hundreds of cases over the years on behalf of all races and have instituted employment practices that promote a diverse office of attorneys and staff — creating one of the most diverse public offices in this county.