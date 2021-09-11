Nebraska inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A Nebraska inmate sentenced out of Douglas County died Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, a man in his 30s, died at a hospital in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized and had other medical conditions.

The inmate was sentenced out of Douglas County for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Department of Correctional Services is not releasing the inmate's name for the privacy of his family and to maintain the confidentiality of his medical records, according to a news release.

The exact cause of his death has not yet been determined and, as with any in-custody death, a grand jury will investigate.

On Friday the department reported 13 active COVID-19 cases. The average daily population across the state's 10 correctional facilities was 5,322 people during fiscal year 2021.