Nebraska inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

A Nebraska inmate sentenced out of Douglas County died Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The inmate, a man in his 30s, died at a hospital in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized and had other medical conditions.
The inmate was sentenced out of Douglas County for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The Department of Correctional Services is not releasing the inmate's name for the privacy of his family and to maintain the confidentiality of his medical records, according to a news release.
The exact cause of his death has not yet been determined and, as with any in-custody death, a grand jury will investigate.
On Friday the department reported 13 active COVID-19 cases. The average daily population across the state's 10 correctional facilities was 5,322 people during fiscal year 2021.
In August, the department paused visits and volunteer activities at its intake facility in Lincoln due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak also forced the department at the time to ask county jails to hold off on sending new inmates.