Nebraska judge going to senior status, paving way for Biden to appoint federal judge

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard announced Monday he will move to senior status in 2023, paving the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a federal judge in Nebraska.
Gerrard's move doesn't mean he's retiring. In fact, he said he will maintain a full caseload pending the confirmation of his successor and will maintain a significant caseload thereafter.
It does mean that Nebraska's two U.S. senators — Republicans Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse — are expected to begin vetting candidates for the judgeship. In recent presidential administrations — Donald Trump's and Barack Obama's — it has taken about a year to 13 months from the announcement of a vacancy to U.S. Senate confirmation, according to a report last week from the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution.
Gerrard, who is 68, seemed to take that timeline into account. He said he expects to move to senior status a year from now. When he does, he will join two other senior district judges.
Nebraska has three active U.S. District judgeships — two based in Omaha and one based in Lincoln.
“Nebraska has a long history of promptly filling vacancies on the federal bench,” Gerrard said in a prepared statement. “And I am confident that Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse will work with President Biden toward the timely nomination and confirmation of a highly qualified successor judge. Because Nebraska has only three active federal district judgeships, it is important that the vacancy be filled as soon as possible for this busy court.”
Nebraska's federal district averages about one district judge appointment per presidential term or terms. Trump nominated Brian Buescher. Obama nominated Ronald Rossiter.
Since taking office a year ago, Biden has been on a brisk pace of appointing judges. He has had more judicial appointments confirmed than any president since President John F. Kennedy in 1961, according to the Brookings report.
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts