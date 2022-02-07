Nebraska judge going to senior status, paving way for Biden to appoint federal judge

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard announced Monday he will move to senior status in 2023, paving the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a federal judge in Nebraska.

Gerrard's move doesn't mean he's retiring. In fact, he said he will maintain a full caseload pending the confirmation of his successor and will maintain a significant caseload thereafter.

It does mean that Nebraska's two U.S. senators — Republicans Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse — are expected to begin vetting candidates for the judgeship. In recent presidential administrations — Donald Trump's and Barack Obama's — it has taken about a year to 13 months from the announcement of a vacancy to U.S. Senate confirmation, according to a report last week from the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institution.

Gerrard, who is 68, seemed to take that timeline into account. He said he expects to move to senior status a year from now. When he does, he will join two other senior district judges.

Nebraska has three active U.S. District judgeships — two based in Omaha and one based in Lincoln.