Nebraska man dies after losing control of pickup on Highway 92

A man from rural Mitchell, Nebraska, died after losing control of his pickup on Nebraska Highway 92 on the northwest side of Scottsbluff.

The man, whose name has not been released, was passing another vehicle when witnesses say his truck went out of control on the ice, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The crash was reported about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The 69-year-old man was the sole occupant of the Dodge pickup. The truck went down an embankment and rolled, and he was thrown out. He died at the scene. He had not been wearing a seatbelt, the Sheriff's Office said.

