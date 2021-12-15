Nebraska man who killed woman, burned her body convicted of manslaughter

A Nebraska man who killed a woman and then burned her body was found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday.
Just before midnight on May 16, 2020, law enforcement officers discovered the skull and rib bones of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah inside a burning outhouse located at a remote cabin on the Winnebago Reservation.
Decorah had called the Winnebago Police Department earlier that night to report that the vehicle she, her boyfriend, Jonathan Rooney, and the couple's baby were in was stuck in the mud, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.
When Winnebago Conservation Officers located the vehicle they were unable to find Decorah, Rooney or the baby.
Rooney, 27, was found inside the cabin, naked and sleeping under a blanket with the pair’s 4-month-old son. A chain saw and a gasoline can were found in a nearby vehicle.
A federal jury found Rooney guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday.
He is scheduled to be sentenced March 11.
The death of the Ho-Chunk woman came as the Nebraska Legislature called for a sharper focus on the cases of missing and slain Native American women. In 2019, lawmakers authorized a report on missing Native women and called for increased law enforcement attention to such cases.
Decorah was among three Native women found dead on two reservations in northeast Nebraska in 2020.
