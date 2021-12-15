 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska man who killed woman, burned her body convicted of manslaughter
0 comments

Nebraska man who killed woman, burned her body convicted of manslaughter

A Nebraska man who killed a woman and then burned her body was found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday.

Just before midnight on May 16, 2020, law enforcement officers discovered the skull and rib bones of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah inside a burning outhouse located at a remote cabin on the Winnebago Reservation.

Kozee Decorah

Kozee Decorah’s remains were found just before midnight on May 16, 2020, inside a burning outhouse at a remote cabin site on the Winnebago Indian Reservation in northeast Nebraska.

Decorah had called the Winnebago Police Department earlier that night to report that the vehicle she, her boyfriend, Jonathan Rooney, and the couple's baby were in was stuck in the mud, according to a press release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp. 

When Winnebago Conservation Officers located the vehicle they were unable to find Decorah, Rooney or the baby.

Rooney, 27, was found inside the cabin, naked and sleeping under a blanket with the pair’s 4-month-old son. A chain saw and a gasoline can were found in a nearby vehicle.

A federal jury found Rooney guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 11. 

The death of the Ho-Chunk woman came as the Nebraska Legislature called for a sharper focus on the cases of missing and slain Native American women. In 2019, lawmakers authorized a report on missing Native women and called for increased law enforcement attention to such cases.

Decorah was among three Native women found dead on two reservations in northeast Nebraska in 2020.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert