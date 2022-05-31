Nebraska Medicine's ENCOMPASS program helps victims of violence

After he was shot three years ago and paralyzed from the chest down, an Omaha man was homeless, unemployed and had a substance addiction.

For months after the shooting, the man continued to visit the Nebraska Medical Center emergency room for treatment of issues related to his gunshot wound.

But his life trajectory radically changed for the better after last fall, thanks a new hospital-based program aimed at reducing violence by helping assault victims address food, housing, health, education or employment needs.

The man now has a safe place to call home, is five months sober, attends therapy, plays in a wheelchair baseball league and is repairing his relationships with his family. He’s currently enrolled in college because he wants to do what his greatest advisers did for him — help others when they’re at their lowest point in life.

Nebraska Medicine’s ENCOMPASS Omaha — a hospital-based violence-intervention program — was dreamt up on a napkin years ago. In the past nine months, it has aided 93 people who have been brutally attacked, stabbed or shot.

Up to three violence intervention specialists and one social worker meet with the injured person as soon as possible as he or she recovers in the hospital. The team listens to the person, asking what he or she needs and how they can help.

They don’t simply hand the person a pamphlet of information. The ENCOMPASS workers are the person’s advocates — asking questions for them when doctors come by, scheduling and driving them to various appointments, mentoring them and connecting them with outside services, therapy or school and job opportunities, even after the person is discharged from the hospital.

“It’s important for us to show up and meet them where they’re at — the bedside. The moment they’re getting out of surgery, we’re there. We’re gonna meet them in a vulnerable moment,” said Amber Hunter, an intervention specialist with the program. “A lot of the time, (assault victims) don’t relate to the suits and the coats and the people that are in the hospital. And all (they) want to do is get out of there. They leave, they reenter the community, and do the same thing. Nothing’s changed.”

The program has barely finished a full year, but data so far show signs of a successful program that helps victims lead a better life.

Of the 93 people who voluntary agreed to participate in the no-cost program, 84% received housing and utilities assistance, and 76% were able to move into safe and permanent housing.

ENCOMPASS workers provided 93% of the participants with emergency food via local pantries and were able to get SNAP benefits for 95% of the people who were eligible.

On health improvements, 89% obtained medical insurance who didn’t otherwise have it before and 65% now have a primary care physician, which is important for preventive care such as annual physicals and vaccines.

And as for employment and education, 61% secured jobs, 50% returned to high school or enrolled in a GED program and 43% went to a trade school or college.

Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention program supervisor, said she’s amazed at the outcomes already produced by the program.

Farrens conceived of the project with Dr. Charity Evans, the chief of acute care surgery at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Farrens said hospitals historically have been reactive instead of proactive in treating people affected by violence. She said she wanted to see if care providers could work to prevent violence.

Hunter, who has been with the program for a couple of months, was recruited by Alberto “Beto” Gonzales, a longtime gang prevention specialist who has worked with the Omaha Police Department and Boys & Girls Club before joining ENCOMPASS. The name stands for Engaging Networks within the Community of Omaha to Maintain and Promote a Safe Society.

As a volunteer, Gonzales first piloted the idea of the program in September 2020. Organizers were able to tweak the process until they secured full funding in July 2021 from the Nebraska Crime Commission and Building Healthy Futures, as well as federal and private grants.

Gonzales was Hunter’s gang prevention counselor, and she always felt like he was a constant, supportive adult as she navigated her dysfunctional, troubled childhood. She grew up in poverty, moved around the metro area, bounced from school to school and eventually was kicked out.

“I was no stranger to the violence that was all around the street life,” she said. “I see myself in some of the kids we get in here. We get families that don’t know what to do and where to turn. A ripple effect of the violence and the injuries aren’t just felt within the individual, they’re felt within the families, within the communities.”

When she was in her 20s and a mom, Hunter decided to change and sought therapy for the trauma she had experienced.

She joined support groups for her alcoholism and addiction. And she started volunteering for local groups, which is how she got connected with ENCOMPASS thanks to Gonzales sharing the job opportunity.

Hunter said she tries to treat every person individually and listen to his or her specific story and needs. She then relates to them by sharing her own experience and background and asks about their hobbies and interests.

Hunter said she helps people envision a successful future. The goal is to build trust and allow the person to feel comforted and safe with a dependable supporter.

She or the other intervention specialists visit the person every day in the hospital, get to know their families and offer coping tools and services from other community organizations.

Hunter recalled a woman she helped who had been violently attacked. The woman needed therapy sessions for her 5-year-old son who had witnessed the attack. She also needed new furniture because of all the blood from the attack and a new, safe place to live. Hunter helped her with all of that, relocating her to a different residence and giving her gift cards and household items to furnish her new home.

“We show them that we’re not leaving them and that we care,” Hunter said. “We really just want them to be able to reenter their community equipped with support and tools and all the things they would need to successfully go about their lives.”

The participants have ranged in age from 7 to 70 years old, Farrens said, but the average age is 25. The program is voluntary and has a 85% enrollment rate but is more successful if intervention specialists are able to contact people before they are discharged from the hospital. The enrollment rate then rises to 92%.

Melissa Inzauro works as the social worker with the program who helps participants get insurance, coordinate rehabilitation or home health care needs and figure out how to help pay for the services. She also is in the room to help ask questions for the patient that he or she wouldn’t think to ask and to explain what the doctor said in layman’s terms.

Inzauro said she sees about five new people per week, but that soon could rise, as violence typically increases over the warmer months.

“A lot of people want the help ... there are a few that are hesitant, but we keep coming back. We make multiple attempts to get them to sign into the program,” Inzauro said. “It’s free of cost, there’s nothing they have to do, just actively participate in what we’re doing.”

Farrens said that statistically, someone who is shot has a 40% to 60% chance of being injured again, and a third violent injury is usually deadly. The program aims to provide aid earlier in the process and prevent future injury and death, but it also can stop retaliation initiated by the victim.

Omaha police officials have said that many gun violence victims, especially those who are affiliated with gangs, have been or will become shooters at some point.

“The hope is that we intervene to the point that our goal is to reduce recidivism for reinjury. But we know that in parallel there’s a potential that we might be preventing perpetration as well. But that’s not our focus,” Farrens said.

The Omaha Police Department is not directly involved in the program, but Omaha Deputy Police Chief Tom Shaffer said in an email that officers have met the ENCOMPASS team and are looking at ways to help further.

“We are very optimistic about the ENCOMPASS program and the approaches it takes to impact our community,” he said. “Its goals to reduce future victimization and reduce future violence are both goals we share with ENCOMPASS.”

Inzauro said the man who is now paralyzed is no longer out on the streets, needing to do what he felt he had to do to survive.

“That’s just one less person that’s doing the things that police are trying to stop or catch,” she said.

Hunter and Farrens said it’s most rewarding when they hear all the success stories and get updates and thank-you messages from those who have completed the program. But they always stay in touch because of the strong bond that has been created.

“Just a couple of months, that’s how quick we’re able to come in and help these individuals,” she said. “If they’re willing, if they’re open to it, then we get busy.”

