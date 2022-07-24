Nebraska men charged in shootings undergoing mental competency evaluations

Three men charged in brazen Omaha shootings are undergoing mental competency evaluations to determine if they understand the cases — and the court process — against them.

They include a man accused of firing indiscriminately at two women at Standing Bear Lake; a man accused of shooting and injuring an Omaha police officer at Westroads Mall; and a man accused of firing more than a dozen shots at a former Creighton baseball player, killing him.

The competency evaluations are designed to help ensure that defendants are able to assist in their defense and that they understand the nature of the charges and the roles of the attorneys and judge.

Such evaluations can be a precursor but don’t necessarily mean that the defendants are pursuing an argument that they were not guilty of their crimes by reason of insanity.

Instead, at the competency stage, court officials are seeking to restore the men’s mental health to the point that they understand the basics of the court system. Such a process can delay trials as the men wait for a perpetually jammed Lincoln Regional Center to free up mental health experts’ time to evaluate them.

That process is currently underway with:

Ladell Thornton, 44, who is accused in the Sept. 30 killing of Creighton baseball administrator Chris Gradoville at a house near 61st and Pratt Streets.

MarcKenzy Edmond, 34, who is accused of shooting at two women at Standing Bear Lake in Omaha. One bullet hit Shantel Thompson, 34, on Oct. 7 as she was walking on a path at the park near 132nd and Fort Streets, partially paralyzing her. The other woman flagged down a stranger’s car and dived into it to avoid gunfire.

Kenya Jenkins Jr., 23, who is accused of shooting Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck after being accused of shoplifting a package of T-shirts at Westroads on March 12, 2021.

Little information was given for evaluating Jenkins, who is charged with first-degree assault on a police officer, theft, two weapons counts and fleeing from police. Prosecutors have alleged that Jenkins told a security officer, “You said I wasn’t going to jail,” shortly before he opened fire on Wittstruck.

Nor was much reason given for the current competency evaluation of a fourth defendant, Roberto Silva Jr., who has pleaded guilty to killing two employees of a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue. Silva is awaiting a death penalty hearing in Sarpy County District Court after admitting he killed Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and critically injured Zoey Lujan, then 18, and Kenneth Gerner, then 25, on Nov. 21, 2020.

Silva, 25, reportedly was upset after he had been cited for using someone else’s Sonic app to illegally purchase food at the store.

Unlike the others, Silva’s competency evaluation was ordered after, not before, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. The affidavit laying out the reason Silva needed an evaluation was sealed, though an attorney made reference to Silva’s mental health deteriorating while in solitary confinement.

The reasons for evaluations of Edmond and Thornton have been more obvious. Both have written rambling letters to their judge in which they referenced God or referred to themselves as God.

Edmond recently wrote to Douglas County District Judge LeAnne Srb, addressing her as “Judge Leanne.” He had been arrested shortly after someone opened fire, and witnesses described him and his car.

From “the first day,” Edmond wrote, “there was no reason for my arrest.”

He wrote that his bail violated a state law that says “no excessive bail shall be required.”

“Is this only for white people?” he asked in the letter. “Who has the authority as a judge to assist me with my need? I want my release and to leave Nebraska permanently. What do you all doing (sic) for God and its commandments? How can I be released?”

He closed the letter with “rest on 7th day.” After it was submitted, prosecutor Amy Jacobsen made a motion to have his mental competency evaluated. Srb ordered that he be taken to the Lincoln Regional Center.

Thornton is accused of shooting Gradoville more than a dozen times after Gradoville, who sometimes fixed up houses, showed up in September to repair a toilet at the house Thornton was renting. Thornton, who has an extensive criminal record, recently wrote to Judge Horacio Wheelock: “I am (GOD.) … and the (WORLD) owes me (LIBERTY.) The penalties and the seriousness of these “cases” do not apply to me. I am not from this jurisdiction, in fact my jurisdiction is from the (Heaven’s) ...

“I as in (God) will not accept any plea deal/plea bargain “insanity” etc. The only thing I can and will accept is what is owed to me (LIBERTY.)”

On June 30, Judge Wheelock ordered Thornton to be taken to the Lincoln Regional Center for evaluation.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the process is somewhat rare but is necessary to ensure that prosecutors get proper justice for victims. The victims in the Douglas County cases include Wittstruck, who has returned to his job as an Omaha police officer; Gradoville, a husband and beloved Creighton baseball player; and Thompson, a 33-year-old aspiring lawyer who had just found out that she passed the bar. A bullet hit Thompson’s spine and she was partially paralyzed.

Kleine noted that killer Nikko Jenkins, who had mental issues, went at one point from being incompetent to stand trial to competency. He’s now on death row for the murder of four Omahans in August 2013.

Education is sometimes combined with medication to address underlying mental health issues. Once restored, the defendant proceeds to trial.

“If it’s raised as an issue, the best thing to do is have them evaluated as to whether they’re competent to stand trial,” Kleine said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with whether (they were mentally competent) during the underlying crime.

“It’s important to get it cleared up so the court is assured they can assist in their own defense.”