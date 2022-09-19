Nebraska Pardons Board denies request to commute man's prison sentence

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Board of Pardons took less than two minutes Monday to dash the hopes of Earnest Jackson and his family and friends.

The three board members — Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen — voted unanimously to deny Jackson's request for a sentence commutation. The vote was taken without discussion or testimony.

Before the vote, Ricketts offered only general comments about the process. He said the board does not take testimony on applications that do not meet the board's guidelines, either because not enough time has passed since completion of the sentence or because of the "gravity of the facts of the conviction."

He did not say which situation applied to Jackson. The Omaha man, then 17, was convicted in the September 1999 shooting death of Larry Perry, also 17, near 46th Street and Redman Avenue.

Jackson, now 40, and his supporters maintain that he is innocent and is being wrongly imprisoned. They point to the confession of a co-defendant, Shalomar Cooperrider, who testified at his own trial that he was the person who shot Perry. He also said that Jackson did not participate in the shooting.

Neither Cooperrider nor the other co-defendant, Danti Chillous, testified at Jackson's trial. Both were tried after Jackson and were acquitted based on self-defense.

The Pardons Board decision left Jackson's supporters stunned and frustrated. Many filled the State Capitol hearing room, wearing T-shirts and buttons of support.

"I was hoping they would do something right," said Jason Witmer, a friend of Jackson's and a board member for ACLU of Nebraska. "I've never seen such disrespect."

Elizabeth Smith, the mother of Perry's son, said the decision leaves her family without closure. Having Jackson spending his life behind bars for a crime she does not believe he committed piles tragedy upon tragedy, she said.

Without a pardon and commutation, Jackson is eligible for parole in 2029 and must be released in 2039.

"It makes me kind of lost a little faith in the justice system," Smith said.

Smith and Michael Hatcher, the son she shares with Perry, wrote letters to the Pardons Board in support of Jackson's request for commutation. She said she had always thought Jackson was innocent but became strongly convinced of that position about 10 year ago after spending time talking with neighbors, friends and family members near the shooting scene.