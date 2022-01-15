Nebraska priest faces additional charge: stealing $106,000 from Sarpy County church

In the same interview, Gutgsell admitted to taking about $180,000 from the late Rev. Theodore Richling, according to the affidavit. Richling's estate was willed to the archdiocese, and Gutgsell was appointed as the personal representative for the estate.

Gutgsell also served as Richling's power of attorney from January 2017 until his death in December 2019. For most of that time, Richling resided in an assisted living facility because he had late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

The affidavit alleges that Gutgsell used his position as power of attorney to withdraw a total of $179,042 in cash and checks from Richling's bank account.

Gutgsell said he took the money — and drained his retirement fund and personal savings — to give it to a homeless man named Michael Barrett, whom he met while working at St. Cecelia Cathedral. Gutgsell said he gave Barrett about $700,000 between May 2013 and July 2021. He repeatedly denied being extorted or manipulated by Barrett in police interviews.

Gutgsell is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the new charge in Sarpy County on Feb. 8 and will face trial in district court on the other charges this spring. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for March 2.

