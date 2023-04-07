An 55-year-old inmate died at a Lincoln hospital Friday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Francisco Luna was an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He had been serving a four- to six-year sentence from a May 2022 Sarpy County conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.

The cause of Luna's death has not yet been determined. However, he was being treated for a medical condition, according to the release.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any in-custody death.