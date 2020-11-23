 Skip to main content
Nebraska prison inmate with COVID-19 dies in hospital
A Nebraska inmate suffering from COVID-19 and other medical problems died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Scott Frakes, director of corrections, said the inmate was in his 70s and serving time for first-degree murder, assault and a weapons conviction out of Douglas County.

The inmate tested negative for COVID-19 when he was admitted to the hospital in October. He recently tested positive for the virus.

Frakes said the state would not release the inmate's name due to health and privacy restrictions.

The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will investigate his death.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

