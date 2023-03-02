A wave of phony school shooting reports upended learning in schools across Nebraska Thursday, making the state one of the latest in a spate of similar incidents occurring across the country.

At least 10 schools were subjected to the hoax calls, which came into 911 centers early Thursday morning, said Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Patrol superintendent.

Reports of a shooting at Omaha South High School came in around 8:15 a.m., which led to the school going on lockdown for about 45 minutes. It drew a heavy police presence with cruisers lining all sides of the school building.

Similar calls — and similar responses — occurred in Columbus, Kearney, Grand Island and Gering, among others.

"There was a disruption in learning today, but the good news is, our kids are safe. Learning is continuing. We will gather as much information as we can from these incidents and conduct a thorough investigation to see if we can determine where these calls originated and hold people accountable," Bolduc said.

"Swatting," or making a prank call to emergency services, has been trending across the nation over the last several months.

Regional media have reported incidents as far south as Texas, west to California and Oregon, as well as in Kansas, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Law enforcement officials suspected Nebraska could be the target of the hoax calls after seeing similar incidents in Colorado and Idaho last week, said Lt. Monty Lovelace, who heads up the State Patrol's Nebraska Information Analysis Center, or NIAC.

Lovelace said NIAC issued a bulletin earlier this week to alert school partners of the trend of "swatting" calls reported in several other states.

Bolduc said law enforcement will investigate the calls — and the similarities between them. In a Facebook post earlier Thursday, the State Patrol said calls have used technology to mask the caller's identity and location, used or mocked a foreign accent, mispronounced school or town names, and pretended they're hiding inside the school.

Part of the investigation will include gathering recordings of calls and comparing the different cases.

"Everything we have preliminarily right now is that they were all very similar in nature and that will help guide our investigation," Bolduc said.

Tracking the calls will be a challenge, he said, but not impossible.

As soon as law enforcement officials and first responders arrived at various scenes, it became fairly clear that there was no active threat, Bolduc said. Some cases were determined to be hoaxes after dispatchers contacted schools to find out what was going on, he added.

Bolduc said the phony calls ultimately are a waste of law enforcement resources. The incidents also proved disruptive, Bolduc said.

"Think about if your child was in that school and it was on lockdown and there were law enforcement officers responding," he said. "We have text messages being sent to parents, 'I'm afraid.' We have students and teachers barricading doors and locking doors. These are the appropriate responses, but the fear and trauma that resulted from this criminal action is almost incomprehensible. Fortunately our schools and law enforcement agencies across the state responded appropriately."

Deborah McIntyre said she received texts from her daughter, a South High freshman, after the school went into lockdown. She also has a son who is a senior at South.

"My daughter texted me and was like, 'Mom, don’t panic, but we’re on lockdown,'" McIntyre said. "I texted my son to see if he was OK and then I tried to call the office and they didn’t answer. I was really worried for a minute."

Another parent posted on social media that she received texts from her son at South. He said he was hiding in his classroom and heard a rumor that shots were fired on the floor below him, though he didn't hear anything at the time.

A letter to South High School parents said counselors were available to talk to students about the incident. All schools in the district practice regular safety drills, including lockdown procedures.

"We take matters very seriously. We continue to work with District Safety and our law enforcement partners to investigate the incident. We will have additional officers onsite throughout the day," the letter said.

A spokeswoman for Omaha Public Schools said there haven't been any other "swatting" calls in the district in recent years. The district does not have specific training for "swatting" or other prank calls. Instead they follow a standard response protocol for any threat that may come in, said spokeswoman Bridget Blevins.

"Either way, whether it's a false alarm or prank call, we would still operate our standard response protocol no matter what. We take every threat as if it is real," Blevins said.

The Nebraska Department of Education conducts regular training with law enforcement agencies and other first responders as well as with threat assessment teams, said Jay Martin, director of safety and security with the department.

"Things were handled appropriately at every one of our schools today," Martin said. "Every school had a different situation and responded in an appropriate manner. It really reflects on the training we've done."

Officials follow a standard response protocol to make sure everyone uses common language and works together in active shooter situations, Martin said.

A spokesman from the Department of Education said the department routinely includes information about prank calls or false alarms in its safety and security trainings.