Nebraska sex offender arrested in connection with 1983 slaying of UNO student

Doty said DNA analysis of previously collected evidence matched with Christensen in the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, database. Doty continued to investigate and said additional evidence confirmed Christensen as a suspect.

Martin, who moved out of the Omaha area after he graduated from UNO and now lives in Nevada, said Doty called him back last week and told him he had identified Christensen as a suspect.

"I was overwhelmed. I went into shock. I couldn't believe it," said Martin, who's 62. "It kept gnawing at my stomach. I was upset about this for a long time. I just kept trying to push it over the years."

Martin said he doesn't know Christensen and had never heard the name.

Martin said Dehghanpour was a brilliant math student. He said the UNO community and her family in Iran were shocked and devastated to hear of her death.

Martin recalled that when he went to Dehghanpour's residence, she fixed Persian tea for everyone.

"Everything about this young woman was grand. She was destined for wonderful things in her life. She was the best," he said. "All the students were in admiration and awe at her math skill sets."