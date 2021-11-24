 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol to introduce 5 new K-9s in 2022 calendar
The Nebraska State Patrol will introduce its newest crop of K-9s in its 2022 calendar. 

The Nebraska State Patrol will introduce five new K-9s in its 2022 calendar. Four of the five new hires are certified, trained and working across the state. The police service dog unit has 11 dogs in all.

The patrol brought on five new police service dogs in 2021. With so many new snouts in the unit, the calendar is a great way to introduce the dogs to the public, Capt. Jason Scott, commander of the special operations division, said in a press release.

It's also a way to thank the Nebraska State Patrol Foundation, which funds the purchase of the patrol's K-9s, Scott said.

The newest dogs: Blu, a German shorthaired pointer based in Omaha; Gable, a Belgian Malinois based in Omaha; Havik, a Belgian Malinois based in Columbus; Jerry, a German Malinois based in Lexington; and Tilt, a Belgian Malinois based in Lincoln. 

Blu, Gable, Havik and Jerry all have gone through training and certification and are working across the state. Tilt is going through training and certification now. 

The calendar will feature the 11 dogs who are part of the police service dog unit, as well as honor the four working or retired K-9s who died this year. 

Calendars can be purchased through ArtFX at bit.ly/3cQMVEV. The patrol does not receive revenue from the calendar sales.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

