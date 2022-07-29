Nebraska State Patrol wants drivers to slow down

The Nebraska State Patrol is asking motorists to slow down as they hit the roads for the rest of the summer travel season.

The urging is part of the national "Stop Speeding Before It Stops You" campaign, which runs through Aug. 14.

Since July 20, troopers have made 23 traffic stops involving vehicles traveling at or over 100 mph. An additional 101 traffic stops were made involving vehicles traveling between 90 and 99 mph.

Omaha police said high speeds have resulted in eight traffic deaths, plus an unborn child, in the metro in 2022. Speeds in those six incidents ranged from more than 60 mph to 102 mph, a department spokesman said.

Since the Nebraska State Patrol's campaign began, troopers have issued 525 speeding citations and more than 1,200 warnings for speeding.

Participation in the campaign is funded in part by a $20,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.