Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies; cause not yet determined

An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died Sunday evening.

The cause of death for Melvin Stamper, 53, has not been determined, according to Nebraska Department of Correctional Services officials.

Stamper was serving an 18- to 34-year sentence, which began on Nov. 18, 2005, for two counts of robbery and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon. The charges originated out of Buffalo and Lincoln Counties.

A grand jury will be charged with conducting an investigation, which happens when any inmate in custody dies.

