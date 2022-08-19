Nebraska state troopers arrest two people after finding 20 pounds of meth buried in field

Nebraska state troopers arrested two people after finding 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Winside.

Residents of the town, which is about 115 miles northwest of Omaha, reported two suspicious people going through their property early Wednesday morning, the patrol said Friday.

Upon meeting with the 36-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, troopers found that both were in possession of what troopers suspected was methamphetamine.

A search of the area turned up a handgun as well as a cattle prod that had been stolen from another farm. While confirming the theft of the cattle prod, the owner reported finding a bag in a truck where the cattle prod had been stored.

Troopers found about half a pound of meth in the bag.

As the investigation continued, troopers learned that a large amount of meth had been buried in a field near the original scene. Troopers searched and found another bag holding about 20 pounds of meth and three grams of suspected fentanyl.

The man and woman, both from Los Angeles, were arrested and taken to jail.