Nebraska state troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine worth more than $300,000 in SUV

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a California woman after finding about 20 pounds of cocaine worth more than $300,000 during a traffic stop near York.

Around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, a trooper spotted a Ford Expedition following another vehicle too closely while driving on Interstate 80 near York, officials said in a press release.

A search of the SUV uncovered about 20 pounds of cocaine, which officials say has an estimated street value of a little over $300,000. The cocaine was hidden inside the seats of the vehicle, the patrol said.

The 34-year-old driver from Los Angeles was arrested and taken to the York County Jail.