Nebraska state troopers find 78 pounds of pot during I-80 traffic stop

Nebraska state troopers arrested a Chicago man after finding 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in the Panhandle.

About 1 p.m. Monday, a trooper spotted a speeding Hyundai Elantra heading east on I-80 near Kimball. The trooper stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from the interior.

Troopers searched the car and found 78 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Chicago, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

The man was booked into the Kimball County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.