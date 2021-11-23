 Skip to main content
Nebraska state troopers find 78 pounds of pot during I-80 traffic stop
Nebraska state troopers arrested a Chicago man after finding 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in the Panhandle. 

About 1 p.m. Monday, a trooper spotted a speeding Hyundai Elantra heading east on I-80 near Kimball. The trooper stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from the interior. 

Troopers searched the car and found 78 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages in the trunk.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Chicago, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

The man was booked into the Kimball County Jail.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

