Nebraska state troopers find lots of illegal drugs during 3 traffic stops

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have confiscated a variety of illegal drugs and arrested three people after making traffic stops in east-central and central Nebraska.

Late Tuesday morning, a trooper became suspicious of criminal activity after talking to the driver of a GMC Sierra at the rest area near Kearney. A patrol dog then detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered about 2 pounds of cocaine concealed inside the center console.

The driver, a 31-year-old resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested and taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $37,000.

Tuesday afternoon, a trooper stopped a Nissan Quest that was speeding on I-80 near Waco, about 40 miles west of Lincoln. During the traffic stop, the trooper smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. A search of the minivan revealed 222 pounds of marijuana concealed in duffel bags in the cargo area. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Patterson, California, was arrested and taken to the York County Jail.

The estimated value of the marijuana is $422,000.

Late Thursday morning, a trooper spotted a speeding Chevrolet minivan on U.S. Highway 30 in Shelton, which is about 20 miles northeast of Kearney. During the traffic stop, a patrol dog detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search uncovered 61 pounds of marijuana, more than 750 THC vape cartridges, more than 100 syringes of suspected ketamine, 2 pounds of marijuana wax, 24 doses of LSD, more than 380 packages of THC edibles and smaller amounts of cocaine, ketamine, DMT, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamine and multiple drug paraphernalia items. The driver, a 48-year-old resident of Salem, Oregon, was arrested and taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.