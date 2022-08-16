Nebraska state troopers issue 72 speeding citations for drivers traveling 100 mph or over

The Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday that it stopped 72 drivers who were speeding at or above 100 mph between July 20 and Sunday.

Troopers issued more than 1,700 speeding tickets across Nebraska during the national Stop Speeding Before It Stops You campaign, according to a press release.

Another 364 of the speeding citations were for drivers traveling between 90 and 99 mph, according to the patrol.

The campaign was funded by a $20,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.