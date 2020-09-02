 Skip to main content
Nebraska state troopers ticket 130+ drivers going 90+ mph
The outbreak of extreme speed led to 134 tickets for Omaha-area drivers going in excess of 90 mph during a recent 50-day period, far outpacing the number issued in the same period last year.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Over a 50-day period ending late last month, Nebraska State Patrol troopers ticketed 134 people in the Omaha area who were driving more than 90 mph, including 39 people who were going in excess of 100 mph.

The 134 tickets related to excessive speeding far outpaces the number issued in the same period last year.

During the period of July 11 to Aug. 29 in 2019, troopers handed out 76 tickets to speeders traveling in excess of 90 mph and 16 tickets to people driving more than 100 mph.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said in May that the patrol had seen a “substantial increase” in speeding tickets issued than before the pandemic.

“This year, excessive speeding has been an issue for several consecutive months,” Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Matt Sutter said in a press release.

The enforcement effort was partly funded by an $11,800 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office. The Omaha Police Department, the Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Offices and the Nebraska State Patrol Aviation Support Division helped in the operations.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley

