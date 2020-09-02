Nebraska state troopers ticket 170+ drivers going 90+ mph

Over a 50-day period ending late last month, Nebraska State Patrol troopers ticketed 134 people in the Omaha area who were driving more than 90 mph and 39 more people who were going in excess of 100 mph.
The 173 tickets related to excessive speeding is nearly twice as many as were issued in the same period last year.
During the period of July 11 to Aug. 29 in 2019, troopers handed out 76 tickets to speeders traveling in excess of 90 mph and 16 tickets to people driving more than 100 mph.
Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said in May that the patrol had seen a "substantial increase" in speeding tickets issued than before the pandemic.
"This year, excessive speeding has been an issue for several consecutive months," Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Matt Sutter said in a press release.
The enforcement effort was partly funded by an $11,800 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office. The Omaha Police Department, the Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices and the Nebraska State Patrol Aviation Support Division helped in the operations.
Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020
Football season returns
Football season returns
Volunteer
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.