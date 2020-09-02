Nebraska state troopers ticket 170+ drivers going 90+ mph

Over a 50-day period ending late last month, Nebraska State Patrol troopers ticketed 134 people in the Omaha area who were driving more than 90 mph and 39 more people who were going in excess of 100 mph.

The 173 tickets related to excessive speeding is nearly twice as many as were issued in the same period last year.

During the period of July 11 to Aug. 29 in 2019, troopers handed out 76 tickets to speeders traveling in excess of 90 mph and 16 tickets to people driving more than 100 mph.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said in May that the patrol had seen a "substantial increase" in speeding tickets issued than before the pandemic.

"This year, excessive speeding has been an issue for several consecutive months," Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Matt Sutter said in a press release.