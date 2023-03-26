The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday reversed a lower court’s order that barred prosecutors from pursuing a motor vehicle homicide charge against an Omaha woman who has already been convicted of a different crime arising from the same car crash.

The high court’s decision will recommence criminal proceedings against Maylesha Lewis, a 24-year-old Omaha woman who drunkenly drove her car into a light pole leading to the death of a passenger in her vehicle.

She had been convicted of DUI causing serious bodily injury in 2021, but a Douglas County judge ruled last year that she couldn’t be prosecuted for motor vehicle homicide after the passenger died of his injuries months later because it would violate the constitutional protection against double jeopardy and successive prosecutions.

In October 2020, Lewis was driving near 110th and Harrison Streets in Omaha when her car left the road and collided with a light pole. Thomas Martin, a passenger in the back seat who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, sustained serious head trauma and was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

When police spoke to Lewis at the hospital, according to an arrest affidavit, she admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. Her preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level “well over” the legal limit.

Days after the crash, Lewis was charged with driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury. She pleaded guilty to the felony charge and was sentenced on March 22, 2021, to 30 months in prison with 18 months of probation to follow.

For months, Martin was moved between hospitals as doctors attempted to save his life, but he remained in a non-medically induced coma and never regained consciousness. He was diagnosed with a significant traumatic brain injury, acute respiratory failure and a cerebral spinal fluid leak, among other injuries. Martin died in hospice care on June 17, 2021.

A few months after Martin’s death, Douglas County prosecutors charged Lewis with DUI motor vehicle homicide.

Lewis’ lawyers contended that she could not be charged with DUI motor vehicle homicide because of double jeopardy, a constitutional provision that protects people from being prosecuted or punished twice for the same offense. Her attorneys argued that DUI causing serious bodily injury and DUI motor vehicle homicide are the same offense for the purposes of double jeopardy, because the serious bodily injury count is a lesser-included offense of motor vehicle homicide.

Prosecutors found the lesser-included offense argument unconvincing and countered that it’s possible to commit motor vehicle homicide without also committing DUI causing serious bodily injury. The state also argued that successive prosecution was warranted because Martin had not died at the time that initial charges were brought.

District Court Judge Peter Bataillon ruled in Lewis’ favor and dismissed the motor vehicle homicide charge. He said that prosecuting Lewis again would result in her being punished multiple times for the same offense, and that in order for her to be found guilty prosecutors would have to prove all of the elements of the underlying serious bodily injury charge. Bataillon said that these situations both constitute double jeopardy.

The state appealed to the Nebraska Supreme Court. On Friday, the court released its decision reversing Bataillon’s dismissal and remanding the case for further proceedings.

In a written opinion, the court found that other jurisdictions have long upheld exceptions to double jeopardy provisions “when the State (is) unable to proceed on the more serious charge at the outset because the additional facts necessary to sustain that charge had not yet occurred at the time of prosecution for the first offense.”

In this case, Martin hadn’t died at the time of first prosecution, so the state could not have initially brought the motor vehicle homicide charge against Lewis.

“Double jeopardy permits the state to prosecute Lewis for the more serious offense of motor vehicle homicide/DUI, despite having previously convicted her of DUI/serious bodily injury,” the opinion reads.

The case will now return to Douglas County District Court for further proceedings. If convicted of DUI motor vehicle homicide, Lewis faces up to 20 years in prison.