Nebraska Supreme Court rejects MUD's attempt to escape liability in M's Pub fire

At 2:51 p.m., someone called 911 to report the fire. Several fire officials have testified in depositions that they knew that gas needed to be shut off immediately.

A dispatcher contacted a MUD worker, who said he would respond to the scene after he got done with his current assignment. At 2:55 p.m., a dispatcher called back after fire officials relayed that gas was fueling the fire. At that point, a MUD supervisor "accessed the location and wrote down the coordinates" of the gas valve and headed to the Old Market. But when he arrived there at 3:16 p.m., he was "immediately summoned to speak to the Omaha fire chief and left the paper with the coordinates in his vehicle," the high court wrote.

From there, MUD workers shut off six valves, including one to an abandoned gas line that hadn't been used since 2009. None of the valves were to the leaking line.

At 4:26 p.m., MUD workers found a heavy steel curb box marked "GAS." A firefighter used a pick axe to open it and a MUD worker was "then able to turn off the gas ... about 1½ hours after MUD was first notified of the fire," the high court wrote.