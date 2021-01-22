Nebraska Supreme Court rejects MUD's attempt to escape liability in M's Pub fire

Omaha-based Metropolitan Utilities District must go to trial to defend its action, or inaction, in the events before and after the raging M's Pub fire that destroyed a historic Old Market building in 2016, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday.
The state's high court rejected an attempt by MUD to throw out several lawsuits under sovereign immunity — a common-law concept that essentially says the government cannot be sued for policy decisions.
Attorneys for MUD argued that such sovereign immunity protections extended to how they marked the gas line that was struck by subcontractors who were installing Verizon Wireless fiber-optic lines. They also argued that the protections extended to the public utility district's inability to turn off the gas line for about 90 minutes, while the fire raged.
No way, the Nebraska Supreme Court said.
In a unanimous, 16-page opinion written by Chief Justice Mike Heavican, the high court said that MUD had an operational duty to properly mark its gas lines prior to the horizontal boring that was being conducted by Verizon's subcontractors. Such strikes of utility lines by horizonal drillers are common — hence the need for utilities to clearly identify their lines.
"MUD's marking of the gas lines was not a matter of choice," the high court wrote.
Nor was the utility's need to shut off valves as soon as possible after the gas leak was discovered, Heavican wrote.
"One MUD employee testified in a deposition that in responding to a gas fire, the number one priority is to shut off the gas 'as quickly as possible,'" the high court wrote. "The exercise of this action was not a matter of choice."
The high court's ruling means that ratepayers may have to foot the bill if MUD is found responsible at trial.
Barring settlement, Douglas County District Judge Timothy Burns will decide whether the utility was at fault and, if so, how much it should pay for the fire, which caused millions of dollars in damages. No one died or was seriously injured in the fire, but it sidelined M's Pub restaurant and the Nouvelle Eve boutique for years, and it displaced several condo owners who lived above the restaurant in the historic Mercer Building at 422 S. 11th St.
The building was rebuilt.
The ruling provides further details of the allegations against the utility in the Jan. 9, 2016 fire.
Among them:
• MUD marked the gas line with two yellow dots about the size of quarters. Some industry experts call for utility lines to be marked with multiple, 12-inch to 18-inch lines. In fact, MUD had marked the water lines with such long blue lines.
• In this case, the utility worker claimed he didn't paint more than dots because diners were seated outside and he didn't want the spray to hit them. An owner of M's Pub said there was "not a chance" that diners were seated outside because it was December and the outside dining area was closed.
• Five days before the fire, a MUD worker assigned to double-check the utility markings slowly drove by but never got out of his pickup truck to walk the area. He nonetheless concluded the dots were sufficient.
On Jan. 9, 2016, a Minnesota-based company, North Central Services, was drilling in the area beneath the sidewalk. Workers struck a gas line. People in the area began to smell gas and approached the workers. The gas leaked into the basement of the Mercer building and hit something, igniting it.
An explosion occurred, and a fire soon started in the building.
At 2:51 p.m., someone called 911 to report the fire. Several fire officials have testified in depositions that they knew that gas needed to be shut off immediately.
A dispatcher contacted a MUD worker, who said he would respond to the scene after he got done with his current assignment. At 2:55 p.m., a dispatcher called back after fire officials relayed that gas was fueling the fire. At that point, a MUD supervisor "accessed the location and wrote down the coordinates" of the gas valve and headed to the Old Market. But when he arrived there at 3:16 p.m., he was "immediately summoned to speak to the Omaha fire chief and left the paper with the coordinates in his vehicle," the high court wrote.
From there, MUD workers shut off six valves, including one to an abandoned gas line that hadn't been used since 2009. None of the valves were to the leaking line.
At 4:26 p.m., MUD workers found a heavy steel curb box marked "GAS." A firefighter used a pick axe to open it and a MUD worker was "then able to turn off the gas ... about 1½ hours after MUD was first notified of the fire," the high court wrote.
Whether that was an acceptable amount of time will be for Judge Burns to decide. It took 60 firefighters to extinguish the flames in frigid conditions, in part "due to the danger in a fire fed by gas."
In a deposition, Assistant Omaha Fire Chief John McCormick testified that if MUD had promptly shut off the gas to the Mercer Building, firefighters “would have stopped (the fire) in the basement.”
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal previously has faulted both MUD's markings and its inability to find the proper shutoff valve.
MUD has maintained that it will defend itself in court. In statements and briefs before the court, it has argued that the concrete slabs still showed the dots for the gas line months after the fire. And the utility said its employees worked furiously in emergency circumstances to cut off the gas lines.
