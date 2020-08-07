Nebraska Supreme Court upholds conviction of man who brutally beat Omaha couple, killing the husband

LINCOLN — An Omaha man, convicted of a Florence-area murder he maintains he didn't commit, has lost another court appeal.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a ruling that had denied Terrance Hale the ability to test DNA evidence gathered in his murder case.
A jury found Hale, now 37, guilty of first-degree murder in the slaying of an 83-year-old neighbor. Prosecutors said that Hale broke into the home of Raymond "Bob" Vasholz in February 2013 in an robbery attempt.
When Vasholz and his wife, Betty, failed to produce any money, they were brutally beaten, the wife testified, and Hale started several fires in their home. Vasholz later died of smoke inhalation and Betty suffered burns.
Despite the jury's verdict, Hale maintained his innocence, saying he was actually a hero who, seeing a fire, broke into the house to save the occupants. He also claimed there was another suspect who police failed to pursue.
In 2015, the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed Hale's conviction, ruling that “excited utterances” by Vasholz’s wife to rescue personnel who arrived at the burning house that Hale “did it” were admissible in the trial, even though they were hearsay statements.
On Friday, the court affirmed a ruling by Douglas County District Court Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf Hale that had rejected a request by Hale to perform DNA tests on some blood evidence gathered at the scene of the murder. The court ruled that the tests, even if they'd been allowed, would not have proven him innocent.
Hale is serving a life sentence in prison.
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.