Nebraska Supreme Court upholds conviction of man who brutally beat Omaha couple, killing the husband

LINCOLN — An Omaha man, convicted of a Florence-area murder he maintains he didn't commit, has lost another court appeal.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a ruling that had denied Terrance Hale the ability to test DNA evidence gathered in his murder case.

A jury found Hale, now 37, guilty of first-degree murder in the slaying of an 83-year-old neighbor. Prosecutors said that Hale broke into the home of Raymond "Bob" Vasholz in February 2013 in an robbery attempt.

When Vasholz and his wife, Betty, failed to produce any money, they were brutally beaten, the wife testified, and Hale started several fires in their home. Vasholz later died of smoke inhalation and Betty suffered burns.

Despite the jury's verdict, Hale maintained his innocence, saying he was actually a hero who, seeing a fire, broke into the house to save the occupants. He also claimed there was another suspect who police failed to pursue.