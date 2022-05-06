Nebraska Supreme Court upholds dismissal of lawsuit over death of 'Cops' TV show tech

“In responding to this imminent threat with deadly force, the officers at all times acted reasonably," Masteller had ruled. “However, this calculation does not make Bryce Dion’s death any less tragic. In addition to being a loving son and brother, Bryce Dion was undoubtedly courageous and a credit to his profession.”

Brian Jorde, an attorney for Dion's estate, had questioned the propriety of Omaha police officers firing 24 of the 36 shots at robber Cortez Washington as Washington fled from the Wendy’s restaurant at 43rd and Dodge Streets, his back to the officers.

The officers have testified that they did not see Dion in the vestibule as they were firing upon Washington about 9:20 p.m. Aug. 26, 2014.