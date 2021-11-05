Nebraska trooper who hit Colorado man with rifle believed he could use deadly force

As March 3 turned into March 4, Davis got lost on the highways of the Sandhills in western Nebraska. And then trooper Kyle Kuebler went to pull over Davis for speeding. Davis initially pulled to the shoulder, then sped away. He testified that he did so because he knew he was drunk.

Meanwhile, Bixby was already home and out of his patrol duds, having ended his shift in the early morning hours. But then dispatch called, asking if he could help Kuebler with a chase.

Bixby, a 13-year veteran of the patrol, put on his uniform and returned to duty. He soon set out a tire-deflation device that caught one of Davis' tires as he sped through Sioux County. Despite the flat, Davis didn't stop.

Though his memory was spotty, Davis said he kept going because "I was scared." He said he knew he was digging his hole deeper but didn't know how to get out of it.

A use of force expert called by the defense Friday said Davis' behavior had all the makings of a dangerous man who wasn't going to go down without a fight. He swerved into the opposite lane of traffic. He drove on a rim, sending sparks off the pavement. At one point, he turned off his headlights. At another, he brake-checked the troopers, perhaps in the hopes they would ram him.