Nebraska's bar is one-third female; now Douglas County's district court bench is, too

One attorney calls it a sea change at the Douglas County Courthouse.
Leading the change: women.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed two longtime attorneys, both women, this week to a district court bench that has seen major turnover in the past three years.
Five of Douglas County's 16 district judges — those in charge of the courthouse's most serious matters, from felonies to major lawsuits — have retired in the past three years. Ricketts appointed five lawyers to fill their spots and then another attorney to fill a 17th judgeship added because of burgeoning caseloads.
By the time Ricketts' last two appointments fell into place this week, and observers gazed at the landscape of black robes, perhaps the most remarkable detail was this: Nebraska's largest and busiest courthouse finally has a proportion of female judges that reflects the overall female attorney ranks in the state.
Six of the 17 district judges are women. At 35%, that slightly surpasses the proportion of females (34%) who make up the Nebraska state bar.
Statewide, 29% of district judges are women, while 34% of county court judges are women.
It's a welcome sight, although more work is needed, said Raneta Mack, a professor at Creighton University School of Law since 1991.
"It's a national trend that is finally reaching Nebraska," Mack said. "It is a positive trend. It is a wonderful trend. We should have judges that reflect the communities that they live in and also the communities that come before them."
Mack said it's not hard to see why there's been a surge of women on the bench. Law schools are now split almost equally between the sexes; in many schools, women outnumber men. Inevitably, those women will fill more spots at law firms, government offices and at the front of courtrooms.
Now Mack, who is the only African American professor at Creighton's law school, said she wants to see law firms and government offices focus the same energy on boosting the number of lawyers of color.
"When people see issues of gender disparity, they tend to do something about it by bringing in a lot more women," Mack said. "When they see issues of racial disparity, they tend to think, 'Well, we can bring in one or two people of color and that issue will be resolved.' "
When then-Gov. Dave Heineman appointed Marlon Polk as Nebraska's first Black district judge in 2005, a longtime Omaha judge joked: "How dare the governor appoint someone who didn't go to Creighton Prep."
Polk remained the only Black district judge in Nebraska until Ricketts appointed longtime prosecutor Tressa Alioth to a judgeship earlier this year. Ricketts has also appointed the first Latino district judge, Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock, and the first Latina district judge, Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez, who was a county judge before her promotion in 2015.
Those four judges of color make up 7% of the 57 district judges in Nebraska. Meanwhile, just 5% to 6% of Nebraska's 4,371 attorneys are people of color, according to Nebraska State Bar Association figures.
In recent years, Mack said, Creighton's law school has stepped up its recruitment of students of color. One of the struggles, she said, is getting those students to see Omaha as a career destination rather than a stopover. Many take their law degree and any law clerk experience to their hometowns across the country.
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley said that when he emerged from law school in the mid-1970s, the entire Douglas County Courthouse was as White as the building's ivory staircases. And the vast majority of the people climbing those staircases were men.
Very few court reporters, let alone attorneys, were female. And Douglas County's district bench was mostly White and mostly male from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Until this week, women never made up more than 19% of the district bench.
Riley said more than half of his office's public defenders are female, reflective of the number of female law school students nationwide. He said his office's surge also might have something to do with "the willingness of women lawyers to do public service."
Defending the indigent requires patience and persistence — and the ability to get skeptical clients to trust that their "government attorneys" will advocate for them, Riley said.
Few were better at that skill than one of the women that Ricketts appointed this week, Riley said. LeAnne Srb handled everything from misdemeanors to felonies and appellate work, and she mentored attorneys during her tenure as an assistant public defender from 1999 to 2017. She then became a district court referee, overseeing child support-related cases.
Srb, 47, fills one of the spots created by the retirements of District Judges Thomas Otepka and Gregory Schatz.
"She was a great mentor to the younger lawyers in the office, and her demeanor just made her really good with clients," Riley said. "She's always been willing to be open-minded and fair, which is at the top of the list of what you want in a judge."
Beyond demographics, the leading characteristic of Ricketts' appointees is their experience as prosecutors. In the past six years, Ricketts has appointed four prosecutors, two former public defenders and one private civil litigation attorney to Douglas County's district court.
The governor does not consider gender or other demographics when making selections, according to spokesman Taylor Gage.
"When considering his appointments, he weighs experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy among other factors," Gage said in an email.
Riley said he "would be lying" if he said he wasn't concerned by the number of prosecutors being appointed. Seven of the 17 district judges in Douglas County are former prosecutors appointed by Ricketts or Heineman.
"I don't think it is, by any stretch of the imagination, limited to Nebraska," Riley said. "I don't mean to imply that every judge who is a former prosecutor is a bad judge. Far from it. It's just really odd that there are so few applicants from the private sector."
In the 1990s and 2000s, most judges came from private practice. Now the learning curve has flipped — from civil litigation attorneys who needed to quickly master criminal law to criminal law experts who need crash courses in civil procedure.
On that list is Ricketts' other appointee this week, longtime Deputy Douglas County Attorney Molly Keane, 46. Keane, an O'Neill, Nebraska, native who led Douglas County's child victims' prosecution unit for 10 years, said she handled 130 trials as a prosecutor after graduating from Boston College Law School in 2001.
"I just really wanted to continue serving the public but in a new way," Keane said. "I've worked with victims and children throughout my career here — and I really think those skills that I've gained in working with families going through trauma will translate to the bench, especially the domestic docket."
Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said Keane deftly handled the worst cases with the most sordid circumstances. Her intelligence and compassion will suit her well on the bench.
Beadle said the difference between when she started at the courthouse three decades ago and now is stark.
The courthouse used to be a "good-old-boys' club," she said. Now, like Riley's office, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine's office has more female than male attorneys. And the office's divisions — criminal, civil and juvenile — are led by women.
Add in the judges, and Beadle said: "Times have definitely changed. There's very qualified men, and there's very qualified women — women in power and women in leadership. I can't tell you how much different it is."
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
Union Omaha player accused in internet romance scam
Erica Jenkins wants to change her name
Omaha police officer facing felony charges in Sarpy County
Two teenagers die after shooting
Teen's shooting of father ruled self-defense
14-year-old among those killed in spike in violence
Father charged in 6-month-old's death
Violent hour: 1 killed, 4 wounded in 2 shootings
Man says he killed wife because he could no longer care for her
Omahan held on $10 million bail in sexual assaults
Woman faces decades in prison for sexual assaults
Man put a stop to abuse, then assaulted girl himself
The sentencing trial of Bailey Boswell
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts