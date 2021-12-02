Nebraska's bar is one-third female; now Douglas County's district court bench is, too

"It's a national trend that is finally reaching Nebraska," Mack said. "It is a positive trend. It is a wonderful trend. We should have judges that reflect the communities that they live in and also the communities that come before them."

Mack said it's not hard to see why there's been a surge of women on the bench. Law schools are now split almost equally between the sexes; in many schools, women outnumber men. Inevitably, those women will fill more spots at law firms, government offices and at the front of courtrooms.

Now Mack, who is the only African American professor at Creighton's law school, said she wants to see law firms and government offices focus the same energy on boosting the number of lawyers of color.

"When people see issues of gender disparity, they tend to do something about it by bringing in a lot more women," Mack said. "When they see issues of racial disparity, they tend to think, 'Well, we can bring in one or two people of color and that issue will be resolved.' "

When then-Gov. Dave Heineman appointed Marlon Polk as Nebraska's first Black district judge in 2005, a longtime Omaha judge joked: "How dare the governor appoint someone who didn't go to Creighton Prep."