New Omaha deputy police chief is second Black female to hold that rank, 15 others promoted

Now she will oversee internal affairs and the police oversight bureau.

"I know that we're going to be doing great things and I'm just looking forward to the challenge," Colón said.

Chief Todd Schmaderer told the room of a couple hundred masked people, which included law enforcement, city officials and family and friends, that officers need support because they "see the worst of the worst."

"Your support is going to be paramount," he said.

In introducing Stothert, who is running for a historic third term, Schmaderer said that a city needs to have a leader who can be a troubleshooter, have a researched, strategic plan, be confident and strong, weather the pressure of the job but also have passion to help people in need.

"I am proud to say that I witnessed those qualities for the last eight years with Mayor Stothert," he said. "That's why the Omaha Police Department stands behind you."

Stothert thanked the room for their messages and kindness to her family.