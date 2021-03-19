New Omaha deputy police chief is second Black woman to hold that rank; 15 others promoted

Grinning from ear to ear, newly promoted Omaha Deputy Police Chief Anna Colón was clearly thrilled but humble about her new promotion.

Colón is the second Black female officer to be named to the rank of deputy chief in the state’s largest law enforcement agency. She thanked the first Black female deputy chief, Brenda Smith, and other women who had attained that rank, for their historic achievements.

“I am here only because of the hard work that those deputy chiefs, those females, they all paved the way for me to get here so it’s really exciting,” Colón said, also nodding to Omaha’s first and second Black police chiefs, Thomas Warren and Alex Hayes.

Colón and 15 other Omaha police officers were promoted to various ranks Friday morning in a ceremony at the Omaha Public Safety Training Center. The event was also Mayor Jean Stothert’s first public appearance in her return to mayoral duties after her husband died by suicide.