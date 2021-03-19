New Omaha deputy police chief is second Black woman to hold that rank; 15 others promoted

Grinning from ear to ear, newly promoted Omaha Deputy Police Chief Anna Colón was clearly thrilled but humble about her new promotion.
Colón is the second Black female officer to be named to the rank of deputy chief in the state’s largest law enforcement agency. She thanked the first Black female deputy chief, Brenda Smith, and other women who had attained that rank, for their historic achievements.
“I am here only because of the hard work that those deputy chiefs, those females, they all paved the way for me to get here so it’s really exciting,” Colón said, also nodding to Omaha’s first and second Black police chiefs, Thomas Warren and Alex Hayes.
Colón and 15 other Omaha police officers were promoted to various ranks Friday morning in a ceremony at the Omaha Public Safety Training Center. The event was also Mayor Jean Stothert’s first public appearance in her return to mayoral duties after her husband died by suicide.
Colón, who joined the department in 1999, has worked as a patrol officer and in gang, homicide and investigations units, most recently commanding the special victims unit at Project Harmony. She retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2009 after 24 years of service and is involved in various police organizations. In 2020, she was awarded the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. award for her work in the community.
Now she will oversee internal affairs and the police oversight bureau.
“I know that we’re going to be doing great things and I’m just looking forward to the challenge,” Colón said.
Chief Todd Schmaderer told the room of a couple hundred masked people, which included law enforcement, city officials and family and friends, that officers need support because they “see the worst of the worst.”
“Your support is going to be paramount,” he said.
In introducing Stothert, who is running for a historic third term, Schmaderer said that a city needs to have a leader who can be a troubleshooter, have a researched, strategic plan, be confident and strong, weather the pressure of the job but also have passion to help people in need.
“I am proud to say that I witnessed those qualities for the last eight years with Mayor Stothert,” he said. “That’s why the Omaha Police Department stands behind you.”
Stothert thanked the room for their messages and kindness to her family.
“Being with you today is a privilege and I’m always honored to recognize Omaha police officers who are dedicated to serving our city,” she said. “Your job gives you the opportunity to change lives and save lives.”
