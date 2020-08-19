New residential treatment center for young people considered for North Omaha

She sees the potential center as just one piece — but an important part — of services for youth and families, including prevention and intervention. She said she and others are working on strengthening those services.

Details on the programming and the campus at the potential center have yet to be determined.

“We haven’t made decisions on anything,” Juliano said. “We’re in the thinking and developing stage and looking at data. … We know there is a need, we know there will be something there. Those decisions haven’t been made, and they’re going to take a lot more input.”

They’ll seek input from the community, he said. That will include working with surrounding neighborhood groups and community service providers.

“And we’ll be talking to young people who have been in programs, we’re going to talk to families, and we have talked to families who have been in programs, in mental health programs,” Juliano said. “We’re going to say, ‘What did you get from these programs, and what didn’t you get?’ And if we move forward, what ideas can we glean from that? That’s all important, getting that input process.”