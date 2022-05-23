New York case dismissed against Omaha anti-police activist

An Omaha anti-police activist who initially faced felony charges in New York City in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident has had the case against him dropped.

Alexander G. Matthews, 25, who is known as and goes by Bear Alexander, had been charged with six felonies in November. Those charges were then dropped and replaced with 19 misdemeanor charges.

Matthews had a hearing in the case scheduled for early May. Since then, his case file has not shown up on the online case-tracking system.

Joseph Conza, a supervising attorney with New York County Defender Services, said Monday that the case was dismissed and sealed. Because Conza wasn't in court that day, he said, he couldn't say whether prosecutors had sought the dismissal or the court had dismissed it for other reasons.

"It's finished, there's no case," said Conza, who was speaking for Matthews' attorney, April Small-White, who is on leave. "Apparently, there was no case to begin with, given what the allegations were, for it to be dismissed and sealed — there was no merit to it."

Matthews could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.

Douglas Cohen, a spokesman for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, said he couldn't provide any information because the case is sealed.

A woman told New York City police that Matthews had pushed her down a handicap ramp and slammed her head into a railing in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Nov. 1. Inside her apartment, she said, Matthews had slammed her face into a wall, "causing substantial pain and swelling to her head," according to a court complaint.

The woman told police that after she told Matthews that he couldn't use her car, he pushed her to the ground, put both hands around her neck, lifted her and threw her to the bed. She said he then grabbed the car keys and used her car for a day.

Matthews became widely known in Omaha as an outspoken organizer with and co-founder of ProBLAC and the Revolutionary Action Party following the racial justice protests in 2020 after a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis.

One year ago, on May 22, 2021, Matthews led an event near the Omaha Police Officers Association office near 135th Avenue and West Center Road. The event was to protest a campaign flyer the police union had issued against a City Council candidate. Matthews marched with attendees to leave three pig heads in costume police caps on the grounds. He and six others were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and other misdemeanors.

Prosecutors dismissed the trespassing and request to leave misdemeanors, and Matthews pleaded guilty to obstructing administration of the law. He was ordered to pay a $300 fine.

After his charges in New York City became public, the Revolutionary Action Party wrote in a Facebook post that it condemned his alleged actions and said violence against women is unacceptable. That post has since disappeared.

