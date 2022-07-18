No bail for 62-year-old Omaha man charged with first-degree murder

An Omaha man accused of stabbing another man to death on Friday was ordered held on no bail after he appeared in court Monday.

Gooden Townsell, 62, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. On Monday, Townsell was charged with first-degree murder.

Police responded to a report of a cutting near the East Park Apartments at 26th and Saint Mary's Avenues shortly before 1:20 p.m. Friday. Dontae Berry, 40, was found in the alley with a stab wound to the chest, according to the arrest affidavit for Townsell.

Berry was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a police spokeswoman at the scene Friday, a vehicle was seen fleeing from the area after Berry was stabbed. Detectives identified Townsell as a suspect, according to the affidavit, and he was taken into custody Friday afternoon after leading police on a brief car chase near 30th and Parker Streets.

Townsell is set to appear in court again next month.