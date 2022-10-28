No bail for Omaha man accused of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother

An Omaha man charged with the killings of his grandmother and great-grandmother appeared in court for the first time on Friday after being extradited from Iowa.

As family members cried in the courtroom, a judge ordered 27-year-old Gage Walter to be held without bail. Throughout the short proceeding, Walter repeatedly interrupted the judge and prosecutors with comments about baby snatchers, nanobots and the Cold War.

A prosecutor said that, on Aug. 12, Walter knocked on the door of his family's home near 16th and Frederick Streets. When his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, opened the door, he hit her multiple times with a hammer, the prosecutor said.

Walter then went to the bedroom of his bedridden great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters, and attacked her with the hammer, the prosecutor said. Both women were killed.

Another man named Stephen Regnier, who is not related to the family, also was attacked by Gage Walter with a hammer inside the house, the prosecutor said. Regnier was injured.

Officials say Gage Walter washed the hammer before stealing a PT Cruiser from the scene and driving to Winterset, Iowa. He barricaded himself inside of a church and surrendered to police after a brief standoff.

Prosecutors in Iowa brought charges of eluding and burglary against Walter related to the church standoff, but those charges were dismissed to allow for his extradition. In Nebraska, he faces six felonies: two counts of premediated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Linda Walter's son said the family is satisfied with the decision to deny bail.

"He should never get out," Scott Walter said.

Gage Walter's father told The World-Herald in August that his son had a long history of mental illness and drug use. He had been released from the Sarpy County Jail just three weeks before the slayings.