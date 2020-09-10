 Skip to main content
No charges in shooting death of Offutt airman
No charges will be filed in the shooting death of Airman MarQuell Dale, 22, on July 17.

Greg London, chief deputy of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators recommended no charges against the shooter and the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office agreed.

London said he could not provide the shooter’s name, saying that’s up to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. A representative for Offutt Air Force Base could not be reached for additional information.

MarQuell Dale

London said an airman was having a party in the Rising View neighborhood when Dale got in an argument and was kicked out.

Dale returned and “barged back in with a handgun,” London said.

The resident got a gun and returned fire, killing Dale. The man also suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to sheriff’s reports at the time.

The shooting took place about 11:15 p.m.

Dale was from Texas.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

