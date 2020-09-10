No charges in shooting death of Offutt airman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No charges will be filed in the shooting death of Airman MarQuell Dale, 22, on July 17.

Greg London, chief deputy of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators recommended no charges against the shooter and the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office agreed.

London said he could not provide the shooter’s name, saying that’s up to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. A representative for Offutt Air Force Base could not be reached for additional information.

London said an airman was having a party in the Rising View neighborhood when Dale got in an argument and was kicked out.

Dale returned and “barged back in with a handgun,” London said.

The resident got a gun and returned fire, killing Dale. The man also suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to sheriff’s reports at the time.

The shooting took place about 11:15 p.m.

Dale was from Texas.

