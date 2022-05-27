No charges to be filed in Omaha man's death following road rage incident

No charges will be filed in a case involving an intoxicated Omaha man who died after being pushed by another man following a road rage altercation, officials said Friday.

The Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit has been investigating the death of 57-year-old Paul Arispe, who hit his head on May 15 when 19-year-old Benjamin R. Yarbrough shoved him to the ground. Arispe died two days later.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Friday the investigation found that Arispe was the aggressor and Yarbrough had pushed him defensively.

The two men had been driving in the area in separate vehicles when something occurred on the street that angered Arispe, Kleine said. Arispe continued to follow Yarbrough, who was directed by his mother in a cellphone call to drive to her home near 32nd and Drexel Streets.

At the house, Arispe pulled up behind Yarbrough and was upset when he got out of the vehicle, Kleine said.

Arispe followed Yarbrough to the front yard of the house, where the confrontation occurred, police said. Yarbrough pushed Arispe, who fell over the curb and struck his head on the concrete.

Yarbrough shoved Arispe "to get away from him," Kleine said. "He did it because this guy was coming at him in an aggressive fashion."

Omaha police officers went to the home shortly after 8 p.m. after someone called 911. Arispe was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died May 17.

"There was no weapon, no punches thrown. It's very tragic, but it's not something that's chargeable," Kleine said.

Kleine said the toxicology report from Arispe's autopsy showed his blood-alcohol content was .252 — more than three times the legal driving limit.

Kleine said Yarbrough didn't know what he had done to anger Arispe while they were driving.

Because no charges will be filed, Arispe's death is not counted as a homicide in police records.

