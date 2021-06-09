No charges will be filed against Omaha son who shot his dad twice

No charges will be filed against a 19-year-old Omaha man who said he shot his father because the father had attacked the 19-year-old's mother.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that after reviewing the evidence, he determined that Malik T. Williams was justified in firing shots Sunday morning outside his family home.

His father, 46-year-old Lonnie C. Williams, was shot in the neck and groin, according to Omaha police reports.

Kleine said Malik Williams was in fear for his life and the shooting would be justified under the state law of self-defense.

Malik Williams called 911 after the shooting, which occurred about 12:01 a.m. Sunday outside a home near 96th and L Streets. He told a dispatcher that "he had shot his father after his father attacked his mother," according to a police report.

Malik Williams was standing in the street outside the home, waving police officers down, reports said. Lonnie Williams was lying on the front porch with two gunshot wounds.

Both Lonnie and Malik Williams lived in the home, the police report said.