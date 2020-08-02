No injuries reported after Saturday night shooting in parking lot of Council Bluffs restaurant

No injuries were reported after a man fired a rifle several times in the parking lot of a Council Bluffs restaurant Saturday.

At 11:23 p.m., Council Bluffs police responded to a report of a man shooting a gun in the parking lot of the Sugars Lounge and Diner at 2725 East Kanesville Blvd. Two patrons had the suspected shooter on the ground when officers arrived, and he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers determined that the 25-year-old Council Bluffs man had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant and went outside to his vehicle to grab a rifle, which he shot several times in the vicinity of many patrons. The man was taken to the ground by two bystanders while trying to reload, police said.

The man was booked into Pottawattamie County Corrections on suspicion of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.